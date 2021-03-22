Abby's Apps: Flora

If your smart phone is your biggest distraction when you're trying to focus, download the app Flora.

The app keeps users on track by making it impossible for them to be distracted by social media or games and helping them stay focused.

When you want to start a task, start the timer and Flora plants a virtual tree. The tree will grow as long as you work.

If you decide to exit early, Flora reminds you that you will be killing the tree.

You can name your trees based on your to do list items and watch them grow as you accomplish each goal.

If you need more motivation to focus, there's an option to put real money on the line so you'll be charged if you let your tree die.

The app says that money will then go to planting real trees in Africa and Asia.

Users can factor in breaks when setting a time for a task, but the tree won't grow in that time.

