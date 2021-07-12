Abby's Apps: EatLafayette Passport

As part of Lafayette Travel's summer campaign, EatLafayette, you can get involved digitally and take advantage of a few perks too!

If you visit this link from your mobile device, you can get started. When you download the passport to your smartphone, you can start checking in to your favorite locally-owned restaurants each time you visit.

"Anytime you check into an EatLafayette locally-owned restaurant you're going to be eligible for a trip giveaway which is going to be three nights in Nashville including the flight and hotel," explains Ben Berthelot, CEO of Lafayette Travel.

You can also take advantage of discounts and deals available at some restaurants. When you check in on your passport, you'll be able to see any special offers.

The campaign is in full swing and lasts through September 12.