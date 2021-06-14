Abby's Apps: Eat Fit

Specifically made for Louisianians, the Eat Fit app has so much to offer, starting with lists of the healthiest options at your favorite local restaurants.

"So in Acadiana, you can find Antoni's, Cafe V, Don's, Good Eats Kitchen. You can find Tsunami. You can find a variety of local places," says Yvette Quantz RDN, LDN, Dietician for Eat Fit Acadiana.

The app will show you what menu items are approved by the Eat Fit dieticians.

If you're more of a cook-at-home person, you might like the recipe section. Each recipe includes nutrition facts so you know exactly what you're consuming, and there are categories for entre's, snacks, cocktails, even desserts.

"The no added sugar chocolate peanut butter cups! They're delicious," says Quantz.

Eat Fit also has you covered as you head to the grocery store.

"We have a shopping guide resource center, so we have a variety of shopping guides you can download," she adds.

If you'd like further guidance, the app can also help you find a nearby doctor.

Every aspect of the app is free, and you can use it in major cities throughout the state.