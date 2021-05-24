Abby's Apps: CamCard

In this week's Abby's Apps, we take a look at an app that will keep your business cards organized, in one place, and paper free!

Camcard is the app that will have a whole business card's worth of information logged on your phone in less time than it would take you to type a first name.

It's simple to use.

When someone gives you a business card, use the camera to take a photo of it. Within seconds, CamCard will create a contact in the app with that information.

The app allows users to sync saved business cards with the contact list on their phone or email for additional access.

There is even an online version so that business card information can be accessed and edited online wherever you are.

If users find themselves wanting to share their own business card when they don't have any physical copies available, CamCard creates a QR code that others can scan with their phone.

It is a useful tool when needing to share information you would normally have on a traditional business card.

Learn more about the CamCard app, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel