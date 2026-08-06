811 Day: Louisiana811 reminds public to call before you dig

Officials with Louisiana811 are out once again with an important safety reminder this August 11 — call (or click!) before you dig.

August 11 is National 811 Day, a national day reminding homeowners everywhere to do their due diligence and contact Louisiana811 at least two business days before any kind of digging project, no matter the size.

National 811 Day: A reminder to call before you dig

For Billy Forest, the damage prevention manager with Louisiana811, the reason is clear.

"We want to keep the utilities on, it's a heat index of 110 degrees on average outside," Forrest said. "Would you want to be the one to knock out the power for the whole neighborhood? Do you like being able to take a cool shower once you get home from work? You call 811 and look out for those lines because there are fines and penalties that go along with it."

For more information on Louisiana811 and its free services, or to make an online request, click here.