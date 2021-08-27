GMA Dave Trips: Picnics Along The Bayou

GMA Dave Trips is trying to stay outside and/or socially distanced again. So something I've done over the years with my wife, especially if we're on the road somewhere, is grabbing some take out and finding a place at a local park to enjoy lunch. It's August and the summer heat is still here, but now that school is back in session, perhaps a lunch date without the kids is just the thing for you!

Dave Baker-KATC Park Sur La Teche Waterfront

A great place to stop is in Franklin. There are plenty of places with fried chicken and seafood, to soul food and tamales. You can head down to Parc Sur La Teche. There's plenty of parking along the bayou, so you can eat in the car in air conditioned comfort, and still enjoy the view. You can also take a driving tour around Franklin. The city is over 200 years old, and was once the largest steamboat port on the Bayou Teche. It was settled by the early English settlers, and you can see the influence in the architecture with hundreds of historic properties in the city.

Dave Baker-KATC Historic District in Franklin

I also enjoy driving around through Baldwin and Charenton for uniquely Louisiana views of Bayou Teche. Farther up the road, you'll end up in Jeanerette. I've been known to grab a hot loaf of bread at the historic Lejeunes Bakery, and just snack on it plain. The Jeanerette Park is on Bayou Teche and has a lovely view of the water flowing by.

Dave Baker-KATC Oaks Shading LA 87 in Jeanerette

Leaving Jeanerette, I usually cross the bayou and stay on LA 87. Beautiful moss draped oaks shade the highway as you pass Bayside and Alice Plantations. Since the road runs alongside Bayou Teche, you get that gorgeous view all the way to New Iberia.

Dave Baker-KATC Devil's Pond in New Iberia City Park

Of course, New Iberia has an unlimited choice of delicious places to get take out. One of my favorites is a whole shrimp poboy while parked at Devil's Pond in New Iberia's City Park. You can hang out and watch the ducks do their thing and watch the occasional boat go up or down the bayou.

Dave Baker-KATC Evangeline Oak Park in St. Martinville

Another great stop is St. Martinville's Evangeline Oak Park. It's also right on Bayou Teche. Enjoy the shade, and have some lunch. Like New Iberia, there are plenty of places you can grab some take out within walking distance.

Dave Baker-KATC Parc des Pont Breaux in Breaux Bridge

While in St. Martin Parish, you can visit Poche Park in Parks, and Parc des Pont Breaux in Breaux Bridge. Even though you can find whatever you want to eat, I would suggest having Crawfish in the Crawfish Capital of the World!

Dave Baker-KATC Poche's Boudin and Cracklins

Boudin and Cracklins are a delicacy when you go north of Breaux Bridge through Cecilia. Grab a cold one at the LA 31 Brewery in Arnaudville. You can finish your journey up in Port Barre, the "Birthplace of The Teche". You'll probably find some delicious stuffed bread to snack on, if you aren't already stuffed!