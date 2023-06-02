GMA Dave Trips: Games Across Acadiana 2023

Since 2001, Acadiana has come together to play and help a great cause. Games "Across" Acadiana is Acadiana's Ultimate Scavenger Hunt.

23 years in, "Games Across Acadiana has evolved from a one day event at the Cajundome Convention Center to a two week extravaganza that takes you all over Acadiana. According to Sherry Hernandez, Community Liaison for Miles Perret Cancer Services, "Our organization covers a ten parish service area in Acadiana, so on top of our fifty missions, we have an additional ten parish missions."

KATC Crowley City Hall

The challenges are quite simple, and you'll journey through some of the most fascinating towns in Acadiana. In Crowley, a century-old building typically used for license applications and town hall gatherings holds a rich historical background. Alternatively, in downtown New Iberia, your task is to locate the Veterans Memorial, but keep an eye out for a prominent bell to earn points.

KATC Bouligny Plaza, New Iberia

If you have an interest in antiques, perhaps you've visited the renowned Cool School in Washington? There might be an opportunity to score points there as well.

Along the Bayou Teche, there stands a renowned memorial deeply rooted in the ancestral heritage of many in Acadiana. Another option is to head towards the shores of Cypremort Point for a beach side adventure. In Abbeville, there are delightful points to be earned with sweet rewards. And even here in Lafayette, as we commemorate our bicentennial, keep an eye out for the person after whom Lafayette was named!

KATC Marquis de Lafayette

The Games goes back to one little boy. Hernandez says, "We're named after Jonathan Miles Perret. Our organization was founded in his memory. The Perret family likes to say that Miles would be the first in line at a traditional games, and would be the first to sign up for Games Across Acadiana. So we're excited to continue his spirit though this family fun day."

Miles Perret Cancer Services. Jonathan Miles Perret

And honoring his legacy has helped thousands over the years. Hernandez continues, "We've had over 21,000 families come through out doors for services. Each year we see that number continue to grow. We're happy to be a resource, and the community has been so good to us. We're happy to continue to be able to give back."

KATC Scan the QR Code to go to the Games of Acadiana download page.

Games of Acadiana kicks off June 2 at 8am. For instructions, and app downloads, scan the QR code above or visit the Games Across Acadiana page.

