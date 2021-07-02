GMA Dave Trips: Fun at the Splash Pad

As the summer temperatures continue to heat up, and the kids are already screaming, "I'm bored!" Parents may be looking for fun, cool and FREE things to do.

Across Acadiana, there are several splash pads you can visit. One we visited in Girard Park had plenty of kids running back and forth, plugging up the holes and releasing them just in time to get someone else, including dads, soaking wet. The best thing other than cooling off, making new friends.

. Girard Park Splash Pad

We caught up with Kayley Thibeaux, who was with her 2 year old daughter. She says she was happy to see the facility open after she was at Girard Park several days ago for a graduation dinner. Thibeaux says, "It's a great place for her to run around, and burn off some energy and not get too hot during the summer."

And for other parents, you know how great it is to have a young one worn out of a nice summer afternoon nap!

. Splash Pad on South Washington Street in Opelousas

A new mini park and splash pad in Opelousas will open (weather permitting) on the 4th of July at 1905 South Washington Street. This mini park will be open daily from 8am-8pm. Councilwoman Chasity Davis says it's about giving the kids fun things to do. She says, "The kids in the community kind of inspired me because Opelousas didn't have one of these. To put something safe for the kids so they can enjoy some water fun in Opelousas."

. St. Julien Park Splash Pad in Broussard

Other FREE splash pads include:



Parc Lafayette open daily

The Broussard Sports Complex is open from 6:30am-9pm daily.

The Fairgrounds in Eunice is open daily from 10am-6pm

The Cade Community Center splash pad is open daily from 9am-7:30pm

There's a $2 entrance fee for the Spray Park in Bayou Vista.

Other splash pads are at Palmetto Island State Park, and Lake Fausse Pointe State Park, as well as Chicot State Park The splash pads are free, but there's an admission fee to both parks.

See a map of splash pads in Acadiana: