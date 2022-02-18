Third Festival International artist announced before Sunday lineup release

The Bucks have been announced as one of several artist taking the stage at the 2022 Festival International de Louisiane.

The Wailers and Cimafunk were announced this week ahead of the official lineup release on Sunday, February 20.

This is the first year that The Bucks will share their honky tonk sounds with Festival fans.

An outdoor party on Sunday, featuring The Bucks, will reveal the full 2022 music lineup, Festival artwork, pin and poster.

For tickets to the reveal party, visit festivalinternational.org.

Tickets are $10 and includes food and live entertainment from The Bucks.

