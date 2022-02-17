Festival International announces two headliners ahead of lineup release

Festival International de Louisiane has announced two of their 2022 musical artists ahead of their full music lineup release.

The Wailers, from Jamaica, will headline again at Festival this spring.

"Not many bands can claim genuine legend status. The Wailers comfortably claim their place in essential music history. Their music was, and is, culture-defining: rebel hearts with brave souls embodying the spirit of 70s era-defining reggae, "Festival said.

A second musical act, Afro-Cuban funk artist Cimafunk will be taking over downtown this April, bringing along 8 accompanying musicians for an electrifying live show.

Cimafunk’s groove has captivated audiences from Havana and New York to Madrid and Paris, gaining massive international success, festival says.

Get the full music lineup this Sunday at Festival International's Reveal Party, along with a first look at the 2022 artwork, pin and poster. Tickets are only $10 and are available at festivalinternational.org

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel