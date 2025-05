Festival International de Louisiane invites you to share your feedback on how to take the event to the next level in 2026 by taking a quick survey.

You'll have a chance to win 2026 Bons Temps passes and purchase swag before pre-orders close for the swirl cuff and silk scarf.

Take the Festival International 2026 survey here.

Browse and purchase Festival International 2025 merchandise before the pre-orders close. here