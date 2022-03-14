Spirit of Acadiana: Becoming a Festival volunteer

Festival International returns to in-person enjoyment on April 27, 2022.

But while Acadiana waits to feel the music, organizers are hoping faithful festival fans will lend a helping hand to make the fun come together.

"What we have here in Acadiana is very special," said Festival International Marketing Director Carly Viator. "I mean, to show up at a massive music festival with five stages that's run by volunteers says a lot about our community."

And Festival International is nothing without its volunteers. And there are many volunteer slots to choose from.

"You totally pick your schedule, your shift, where you want to be and when. No pressure to do more than one shift. You can do a lot of shifts if you want," said Viator.

Festival International relies on 2,500 volunteer shifts each year. And regardless of where those volunteers help out, pop-up tents, merchandising, security or other spots, their value, said Festival Board President, Sami Parbhoo, cannot be measured.

"Absolutely. Without our volunteers, there cannot be a festival," said Parbhoo. "We have a free festival here. The reason why it's free is because of our volunteers. Without them and their help over the years, we could not be doing this."

This year, volunteers are needed more than ever. Some folks are still a bit hesitant to get out there in crowds and large gatherings. So, the call has gone out and Festival says all are welcome.

"And the way that they've stuck with us over the years, virtual and in-person, has just been incredible," said Viator. "We can't wait to see everyone in-person smiling again this year."

For more information on how to volunteer, go to www.festivalinternational.org/volunteer.

