List: Festival International de Louisiane road closures

LAFAYETTE, La. – With Festival International de Louisiane starting Wednesday there could be some road closures in and around downtown that could impact your commute.

The streets below will close daily during the five-day festival one hour before the first event starts.

Jefferson Street from Leo to Cypress

Vermilion Street from Taylor to St. John

Lee Avenue from Jefferson to W. Convent

E. Main from Buchanan to Main

S. Buchanan between Vermilion and Congress.

