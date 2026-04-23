Know before you go: Festival International 2026

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Festival International de Louisiane is celebrating a major milestone this year, marking its 40th anniversary with a mix of global music and local culture.

Whether it’s your first visit or you’re a longtime fan, festival organizers say this year’s event blends tradition with a continued focus on community and cultural exchange.

KATC spoke with Executive Director Scott Feehan, who said the festival’s four-decade run is a testament to its cultural impact.

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“We’re proud to reach 40 years,” Feehan said. “It’s a celebration of not just music, but of the international connections and the community that make this festival special.”

The festival will once again feature a diverse lineup of artists from around the world, spanning genres from traditional Cajun and zydeco to international acts representing multiple continents. Food vendors will also return, offering a wide variety of local and global cuisine.

Feehan said the festival’s longevity reflects its ability to bring people together year after year.

“We want to make it as easy and enjoyable as possible for people to come out, experience the music, and celebrate with us,” he said.

He told KATC that's one of the reasons why they are making changes to how you pay for your food, drinks, and merchandise at the free-to-enter festival.

Wristbands are no longer a necessity, unless you're paying with cash. Cash users will need to load their money onto a wristband at one of the various top-up tents on the festival grounds. Otherwise, card users can use debit, credit, or tap to pay using Google and Apple Pay.

Festival International de Louisiane remains the largest international music festival in the United States, drawing thousands each year to downtown Lafayette.

For real-time updates on your favorite bands, the festival map, KATC weather updates and more, download the free Festival International app.

The 40th anniversary celebration is expected to continue that tradition, offering something for both newcomers and longtime attendees alike.

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