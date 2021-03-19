Help support Festival International de Louisiane by becoming Ami du Festival

LAFAYETTE, La. - Festival International is about a month away, returning virtually again this year.

The organizers say they rely so much on their supporters whose generosity is paid forward to economic development and community involvement generated by Festival.

You can support Festival financially and gain the title Festival Ami. You'll also be offered perks like Festival swag and recognition online.

KATC caught up with a Festival Ami about the importance of the community's support.

"It's very important. It's Lafayette's event," said Nikhil Akkaraju. "It's bringing the whole world together to celebrate music, art, and culture. And it's the largest international music festival in the country."

There are several levels of donation to fit every fan's budget. Click here to find out more on how to become an Ami du Festival.

