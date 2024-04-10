Festival season kicks off with flag raising ceremony

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Festival International de Louisiane flag has been raised at Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), marking the beginning of Festival season.

LCG hosted the Festival International flag raising ceremony Tuesday morning.

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet hoisted the Festival International de Louisiane flag along with Festival Executive Director Scott Feehan and other dignitaries.

The ceremony is an official celebration of the 2024 Festival season and encourages the community to come out and raise the flag to support the 38th Festival International de Louisiane, presented by LUS Fiber.

Festival International invites the community to purchase a 2024 flag and fly it at homes and businesses. Flags cost $20 and are available at Festival's online store or at Parish Ink downtown.

Fifteen days remain until Festival International takes over downtown Lafayette.