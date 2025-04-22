Festival International 2025: What you need to know before you go

Festival International de Louisiane, Lafayette's largest free festival and the largest international music festival in the country, is coming back to the downtown streets for the 2025 season Wednesday, April 23 through Sunday, April 27.

Here's what you need to know if you're planning on heading out:

MUSIC LINE-UP

There's a wide variety of music from across the world, including from right here in Acadiana. For a preview of the sights and sounds, click here. You can also click here for the Festival International 2025 Spotify playlist.

Festival International Music lineup for Festival International 2025.

WRISTBANDS

HOW DO THEY WORK?



REGISTER your wristband with your debit/credit card on-site. 2025 wristbands can be picked up for FREE at Parish Ink Downtown location.

your wristband with your debit/credit card on-site. 2025 wristbands can be picked up for FREE at Parish Ink Downtown location. SECURE your wristband with a pin code. TIP: Use the last 4 digits of your phone number.

your wristband with a pin code. TIP: Use the last 4 digits of your phone number. PURCHASE food, drinks, & official merchandise during Festival. (**Note: If you prefer to use cash, read the FAQs below. You will ONLY be charged for what you purchase. No more top-ups or refunds needed! Adding cash to your wristband is the only reason you would request refunds.)

WHAT HAPPENS IF I LOSE MY WRISTBAND OR CHIP?

If you set up a pin code, there is nothing to worry about. Either way, come to any wristband station and we will cancel the account.

WHAT IF I WANT TO PAY WITH CASH?

No problem — you can still top-up with cash.

Look for the “CASH” signs in these locations: Scène Laborde Earles Fais Do Do and Pavillon de Cuisine.

HOW DO I GET A REFUND IF I USE CASH?

Simply fill out a cash refund request form on the Festival International website within 30 days. (**Note: A $5 processing fee will apply to all refunds. This covers processing fees, as well as other costs of the system that provides this service. If you do not have any unused money to refund, there will be no fees charged.)

IS MY CARD INFORMATION SAFE?

You’re protected! Credit card payments via RFID wristbands are PCI-compliant. Your sensitive information is not stored on the wristband itself; festival organizers say it “lives” in a PCI-compliant vault operated by Stripe, which means it’s not directly accessible to either Festival International or Billfold.

I'VE LINKED MY CREDIT CARD, BUT I FORGOT TO OPT-IN FOR EMAIL RECEIPTS AND/OR I TYPED THE WRONG EMAIL ADDRESS.

That’s alright! Simply go back to the Wristband Registration tent and re-register your credit card; remember to opt-in for email receipts and check your spelling.

SHUTTLE/PARKING INFORMATION

Parking downtown gets difficult during Festival. Take advantage of the Festival shuttle that runs from the UL Lafayette Health Science Campus Parking Garages located at 601 West St. Mary Boulevard and 411 St. Landry Street to downtown Lafayette.

Please note: The public parking lot is not owned or operated by Festival International, though they work with UL Lafayette Transportation Services in order to offer patrons ample, safe parking.

GARAGE DETAILS

THURSDAY - SUNDAY $15 per car entry – CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS ONLY

Hop on the shuttle at the corner of St. Landry and W. St. Mary Service every 15 minutes (Made possible by a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.)

2025 SHUTTLE SCHEDULE

LEE STREET/BARRY STREET STOP



THURSDAY: 5:00 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. Last bus leaves downtown at 11:00 p.m

FRIDAY: 4:45 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Last bus leaves downtown at 10:45 p.m.

SATURDAY: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Last bus leaves downtown at 9:45 p.m.

SUNDAY: 11:30 a.m. - 7:45 p.m. Last bus leaves downtown at 7:30 p.m.

ACCESSIBILITY

Festival International wants all patrons to have an amazing time, and that starts with your arrival. That is why they have made accessibly efficient for those with disabilities too. They provide handicap accessible restrooms and viewing areas at multiple stages. Click here for the site map and some information about getting around during Festival.

Please note that the downtown area does get highly congested during Festival week, making foot traffic more difficult than usual.

ACCESSIBLE VIEWING AREAS

There are viewing areas reserved for people who need accessibility features near the stage at the Scène Laborde Earles Law Firm Fais Do Do and at the Scène LUS Internationale.

You can access the ADA seating area at Scène Laborde Earles Law Firm Fais Do Do directly from Jefferson St., and at Scène LUS Internationale from the Garfield entrance.

QUIET SENSORY SPACE

You can find a quiet sensory space in front of Cathedral-Carmel School at the intersection of St. John and W. Vermilion Streets downtown.

Anyone that needs a break from the hustle and bustle of festival fun can stop by Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

NURSING AREA

A cozy air-conditioned spot for you and your baby featuring a lactation station and baby changing area located at the First United Methodist Church at 703 Lee Avenue.

The entrance is on the parking lot side off Main Street and a volunteer will be there to let you in and show you to the proper location, featuring changing tables, rocking chairs, and accessible electrical outlets for breast pumps.

SCHEDULE



FRIDAY: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

SATURDAY: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

SUNDAY: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Strolling through the arts and crafts market is like a quick trip around the world…filled with beautiful, diverse pieces by artists from near and far.

MARCHÉ HOURS



FRIDAY: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

SATURDAY: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

SUNDAY: 11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

SCÈNE DES JEUNES - FESTIVAL FOR KIDS

The children’s area is a mini festival within Festival International! Visit Scène des Jeunes to step into a world of kid-friendly fun. From musical performances to face painting, arts and crafts, tiny instruments and much more, the kid's area is the perfect chance to let your little ones get their energy out, all while learning about other cultures through creativity and PLAY!

Open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday.

PARC JAM

Parc Jam, hosted by Terrance Michael Morgan featuring DJ Digital, SJ Prima, Andino, Funky Mojo, Agent Downbeat, and Desert Shadows belly dancers at Parc de Lafayette at 539 Jefferson Street.

Happening Friday, April 25, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Festival International

FRENCH MASS

Catch a traditional French mass with Fr. Keenan Brown at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist downtown on Sunday, April 27, at 11 a.m.

Established in 1821, the current church building was erected in 1916 and is a historic monument in the city of Lafayette.

FESTIVAL LIBRARY HOURS

The Main Library (301 W. Congress St.) will have adjusted hours during Festival International de Louisiane.

Festivities will affect accessibility to the Main Library and parking. Main Library hours of operation will be as follows:



WEDNESDAY, April 23: Closes at 5:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 24: Closes at 4:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, April 25: Closes at 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, April 26: Closed all day.

KATC is your festival headquarters. Keep it tuned to TV-3 on the air, online, and take us with you on our free KATC mobile app, available in your iPhone App Store or Google Play today.