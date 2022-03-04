Festival International seeks a variety of volunteers

Festival International de Louisiane is looking for volunteers in a variety of positions during this year’s Festival, April 27-May 1, 2022.

Organizers invite everyone to become a part of the volunteering experience.

"One of the best parts about being a volunteer is seeing behind the scenes. It also brings you closer to Festival and into the family. We all own a part of Festival International because it's a community-driven event. Our volunteers get hooked and many come back every year to lend a hand," says Marketing Coordinator Carly Viator.

Registration is now open through the online Volunteer Center at www.festivalinternational.org/volunteer. Users can view all of the volunteer opportunities and register for the area and shift times of choice. The online system will allow individuals and groups to register and select the time and job of their choice.

Festival International is looking for a variety of volunteers to work in areas such as:



Artist Hospitality

RFID Top Up Stations

Marché Hospitality

Musicians' Village Cafe

Production

PinPals

Recycling

Louisiana Healthcare Connections Scène des Jeunes (Youth Area)

Security

Ticket Booths

For more information on job descriptions, shifts, and how you can be a Festival Volunteer, please visit www.festivalinternational.org/volunteer or email volunteer@festivalinternational.org.

