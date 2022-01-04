Festival International names 2022 visual artist

Festival International de Louisiane has announce the official visual artist for their 2022 festival.

Festival officials say local artist Dirk Guidry has been named as the Official 2022 Visual Artist.

Each year, the organization commissions an artist to create a piece to encompass the city-wide cultural celebration.

Guidry is from Galliano, Louisiana and relocated to Lafayette in 2005 to attend the Fine Arts Program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he would earn a bachelor's degree.

Dirk has just completed the artwork for the 36th annual Festival International de Louisiane, presented by LUS Fiber.

"Our team is so happy with the vibrant piece of artwork created for 2022." said Marketing Director, Carly Viator. "It's obvious Dirk understands the magic of Festival International and our community is very lucky to have him in Lafayette."

"Being Festival's Official Visual Artist is one of my greatest achievements as an artist thus far." explained Guidry. "This has been a goal of mine for many years now, and I am honored to join the long list of talented artists that have been selected before me. The Official Artwork plays such an important role with the pin and poster each year, so I look forward to leaving my mark on Festival 2022."

Dirk Guidry's studio is located in downtown Lafayette at Basin Arts, where he is the co-creator and manager of the BARE Walls program, and currently serves on the Louisiana State Arts Council.

His works are on display in various locations throughout Louisiana and are held in private collections nationwide. You can also find his murals around Lafayette.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel