AOC looking for Festival International 2024 volunteers

LAFAYETTE, La. — With Festival International 2024 right around the corner on April 24-28, Acadiana Open Channel is on the hunt for last-minute volunteers to help spread the magic of Lafayette's biggest event.

No experience is required for you to join your neighbors and be a part of making Festival International accessible to everyone. Tools and training are provided. Those with AOC depend on the support of community volunteers to make local TV programming possible — and it gives you an opportunity to have an up close and personal festival experience. You can choose to direct an in-house TV production or record an event in the field.

Interested and want to sign up? Just click this link for everything you need to know.

