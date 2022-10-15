Family Unites with Beloved Veteran

It was an emotional day for the Barnard family.

Close friends and family members gathered in Breaux Bridge, anxiously waiting to unite with a beloved veteran.

41-year-old Billy Barnard spent the last 22 years serving for the United States of America.

On Friday, he traveled from Chicago to Louisiana to reunite with his family.

Billy's wife Kami said she couldn't wait for this special day to finally come.

"We met serving in the military together in New Orleans at my second duty station" Kami said. "We met in 2003, became really good friends and then re-connected years later and got married in 2012."

Kami said she has been counting down the days for her and Billy to live under one roof.

"It's been 612 days since he's been home."

Family-friend Dana Cormier said she is proud to call Billy her friend.

"It means a lot because that's a lot doing for our country, " Cormier said. "It gives us our freedom and it means a lot to me."

While it's been quite some time since Billy has been home, he said he has learned to find the silver lining through it all.

"We spent a long time away from each other," Billy said. "But in the long run, it probably worked out for the better."

