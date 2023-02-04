District Honor Choir Performance

Two hundred talented students were selected to participate in the Lafayette District Choir Performance at the Family Life Church on Friday.

Brenden Augustine, a choir student expressed his favorite thing about singing, "How we get to sing and meet new people, and just have fun singing."

The participants all from fifth to eighth grade had to audition and then were selected to take part in what was the first live audience event since the COVID pandemic.

Milton Elementary and Middle School choir teacher Stacy Shumaker, tells KATC what this event meant to Lafayette, "Throughout the COVID season we were not able to do the choir singing that we have always done, and so this event has just reminded us what we all been missing that connection and sense of community and bringing our voices together to make some beautiful music."

