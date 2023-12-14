DID WE PULL YOUR TICKET?

Home for the Holidays 2023 is officially over — but we've got some winners to share — and who knows, it might be you!

Home for the Holidays 109 Peaceful Hollow Lane, Lafayette, LA 70508

Winners of two awesome bonus prizes were drawn in our 5 p.m. newscast Wednesday, and the big winner of this year's Home for the Holidays at 109 Peaceful Hollow Lane in Lafayette was drawn at 6 p.m.

Winner of the $5,000 gemstone pendant donated by Embark Fine Jewelry:

Dale Marie Harry of New Iberia

Winner of the >$8,500 Furniture Suite from Louisiana Furniture Gallery:

Tom and Lona Carroll of Lafayette

Grand prize winner of the 2023 Home for the Holidays:

Thomas Pathammavong of Broussard

2023 HFTH Winner Phone Call

A big CONGRATULATIONS to our winners — and a major THANK YOU to all who donated $100 for a Home for the Holidays ticket. Your money is going directly toward four fabulous Acadiana nonprofits: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, Foster the Love Louisiana, Healing House, and Faith House of Acadiana.

