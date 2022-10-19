D.R.E.A.M.S Non-profit Hosts Halloween Event for Person with Special Needs

Organizers from D.R.E.A.M.S Foundation of Acadiana helped kick-start the Halloween festivities on Tuesday.

'Treats at The Village,' featured candy, music and games. This event was created to foster an inclusive trick or treating experience for people with physical and/or intellectual disabilities.

D.R.E.A.M.S, an acronym for Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management and Services is a non-profit that aims to help individuals with special needs access resources like fun activities and employment.

Donielle Watkins is the Director of D.R.E.A.M.S and said she started the foundation in honor of her son Logan, who was diagnosed with Spina bifida.

"He was born with it and he is in a wheelchair," Watkins said. "So, there's things that he has to do differently and with the D.R.E.A.M.S Foundation we provide all individuals with special needs an opportunity to do things differently, but accomplish what they would like to do."

'Treats at The Village' provided participants with a chance to connect with more than a dozen organizations designed to help enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and their families.

27-year-old Kourtlyn Heinen said the event itself, was a real treat.

"They [D.R.E.A.M.S organizers] just put us out there in the community and show our faces so that way people will know what special needs is," Heinen said.

Brian Hensgens is the CEO of Larc, another non-profit with a mission to serve people with disabilities said he tries to bring a little more joy to their lives.

"We put this on for intellectually and developmentally disabled," Hensgens said. "It's a place where they can safely have a fun place to trick or treat, without any worries, care-free."

While many participants loaded up on free candy and fun, canned good donations were collected for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The D.R.E.A.M.S Foundation will be hosting another trick or treat event on Oct. 23.

