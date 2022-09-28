Vermillion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving theft of trailer and side-by-side

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in solving a theft involving an enclosed trailer and a side-by-side.

According to Violent Crimes Task Force Director and Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais, the incident occurred between October 30, 2021, and November 2, 2021, in the 6000 block of LA Hwy 338 near Abbeville.

A 2006, white, 12-foot, single axle, V-Shaped Enclosed Trailer, with double doors on the back was stolen and then used by the suspect or suspects to steal a 2007 Green Yamaha 450cc Rhino Side-by-Side says Langlinais.

If you have any information regarding this theft, below are different ways to anonymously report your tip:

Call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS