Watch
CommunityCrime Stoppers

Actions

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen trailer and ATV

items.[0].image.alt
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office
crimestoppersver.JPG
Posted at 3:43 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 16:43:47-05

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving this segment's crime of the week.

Detectives are investigating a theft of an enclosed trailer and a side-by-side.

The theft occurred between October 30, 2021, and November 2, 2021, in the 6000 block of LA Hwy 338 near Abbeville.

A 2006, white, 12-foot, single axle, V-Shaped Enclosed Trailer, with double doors on the back and a 2007 Green Yamaha 450cc Rhino Side-by-Side were stolen.

The suspect or suspects used the enclosed trailer to steal the side-by-side.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers tips line at (337) 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip where you can earn a cash reward.`

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.