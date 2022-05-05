Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating stolen plywood

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in solving the crime of the week.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Detectives are investigating a theft which occurred between April 4, 2022 and April 19, 2022, when unknown suspects stole 83 sheets of 7/16th" 4'x8' OSB sheathing. The theft occurred at an address off of LA Hwy 82 (Racca Road) near the northeast boarder of Vermilion Parish. The stolen plywood had identifiable blue paint on the edges with three white stripes. The total value of the misappropriated items is estimated to be $4,513.54.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at (337) 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

