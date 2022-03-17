Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying 2 burglary suspects

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from public solving a burglary.

The burglary occurred on March 2, 2022, at 2:00 AM on Reno Road in the Erath/Youngsville. Unknown suspects gained entry by shattering a window of the residence. Other areas of the home, were also damaged, according to detectives.

The suspects departed the area in an unknown direction with several items from the home, including a Louis Vuitton bag and an undisclosed amount of cash.

One suspect is described as being brunette with long bangs and wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt. The other suspect was blonde and was wearing a light-colored Calvin Klein hoodie and white tennis shoes.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (337) 740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

