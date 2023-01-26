Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying shooter of bridge office

Vermilion Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving this segment's crime of the week.

Detectives are investigating an aggravated criminal damage complaint that occurred on January 13, 2023. The incident occurred at 8:00 PM when a suspect or suspects traveling north on LA Highway 82 fired a weapon through the window of the Bridge Operations Office of the Perry Bridge, located southwest of Abbeville. The round was fired from the northbound vehicle as it was crossing the bridge.

The suspect vehicle is described as a truck dark in color.

If you have any information on this crime, call 337-740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

