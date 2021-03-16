St. Martin deputies seek identity of two in July restaurant burglary

BREAUX BRIDGE — St. Martin Crime Stoppers on behalf of the Detectives with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a late July burglary at a local restaurant.

On July 29, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m., two unknown male suspects forced their way into the business of Glenda’s Creole Kitchen in the 3000 block of Main Hwy., in Breaux Bridge, LA. The suspects caused property damage to a window and to other areas inside the restaurant.

At least one of the two suspects was armed with a handgun and both were wearing hoodie type sweaters with masks covering their faces.

If you have any information as to the identity and whereabouts of these individuals, please report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or download the free P3 Tips App on your smartphone.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

