St. Martin Crime Stoppers: Help needing solving theft of golf carts

Investigators with the Breaux Bridge Police Department are asking for help solving the theft of two golf carts from a local business.

At 5:06 a.m. on March 11, 2022, two golf carts were stolen from Smart Carts on Latiolais Street, in Breaux Bridge. They are described as one blue and one silver 2022 Advanced 4 Passenger Lifted Golf Carts.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black or dark colored older model Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon with a double axel utility trailer; and was last seen traveling South on Doyle Melancon Extension shortly after the thefts occurred.

If you know the identity of these individuals or recognize the suspect vehicle, please report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App. All callers remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

