St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving drive-by shooting

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in locating the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in the Lawtell area.

On October 24, 2021, just after 1:00 a.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Hwy 35 for a drive-by shooting. The owner reported she was asleep in her bedroom and was awoken by the sound of gunshots.

Deputies located eight bullet holes that entered the west side of her residence. One bullet entered the window of her bedroom almost striking her, four bullets entered her bathroom, and two entered a second bedroom. The remaining bullets were lodged in the walls.

To submit a tip use the QR code at the bottom of your screen or download the P3 app, or call 337-948-TIPS.

SLPSO

