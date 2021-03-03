St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving church vandalism

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a vandalism of a local church in the Eunice area.

On February 28, deputies were dispatched to the Macedonia Baptist Church located on the 300 block of Willie Young Road in Eunice for a complaint of vandalism.

A deacon of the church informed the deputy that he was checking on the church and noticed that someone had taken the front door off of its hinges. The last time the church was checked was on February 21 and the door was not damaged. The deacon reported that this is an on-going issue at the church, according to a crime stoppers spokesperson.

The front door was damaged, there was trash left in the church, and someone had drawn obscene photos with the words "be gone" on the chalkboard inside the church, the spokesperson stated.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel