St. Landry Crime Stoppers seeks tips on drive-by shooting in Eunice

EUNICE, La. — St. Landry Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in solving a drive-by shooting in the Eunice area.

On January 30, 2024, at around 6 am, deputies responded to the 100 block of Highway 29 in Eunice for a report of a drive-by shooting.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the homeowner reported hearing approximately ten gunshots, but did not see any suspects. Area video surveillance revealed that the suspect vehicle could be either a newer model Dodge Ram pickup truck or possibly a dark-colored vehicle that was seen turning onto LA 13 at the time of the shooting.

A week earlier, a 2007 or 2008 green Honda Accord was also seen driving slowly in front of the residence, with what appeared to be a person in a hooded jacket possibly videotaping the residence on a cell phone, authorities report.

You can call in tips by dialing 337-948-8477 or using the P3 app.