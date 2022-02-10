St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving the homicide of Damien Joseph Lastrapes Jr.

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide.

On February 6, 2022 just before 1:30 am it was reported that a male subject was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later died from his injury, according to police.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the KC Hall located at 107 Hwy 3043 in the Opelousas area that was being rented for a party. The victim identified as 19-year-old Damien

Joseph Lastrapes Jr., of Opelousas. Two vehicles were also shot in the incident. There were more than 53 shots fired at the scene and police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward in this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for an arrest in this case.

To submit a tip use the QR code, download the P3 app, call 337-948-TIPS, or dial **TIPS on any mobile phone to submit anonymous tips.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel