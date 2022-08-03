St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Rice Lane shooting in Opelousas

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help with solving a shooting in Opelousas.

On July 30, 2022, at 7:34 pm, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Rice Lane and Colliard Street in reference to multiple people involved in a shooting.

Security footage shows five people armed with weapons wearing hoodies and walking southbound on Rice Lane when they were approached from behind by an individual gunman, according to investigators. A shootout occurred and all subjects fled the scene. 23 shell casings were found at the scene and one juvenile arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds sustained in the shootout.

If you have any information on this shooting, use the QR code at the bottom of the video to leave an anonymous tip. You can also use any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, or by useing the P3.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel