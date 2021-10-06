St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Opelousas homicide

The St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating two shooting suspects.

On September 30, 2021, shortly after midnight, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to the area of Creswell Lane and Edith Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a light-colored vehicle in the Taco Bell parking lot. Officers discovered that the driver was dead and the passenger needing medical attention due to gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers.

The investigation revealed that the shooting took place in front of a residence at the intersection of Leonard Street and Oak Street. After the driver and passenger were shot, the passenger was able to maneuver the vehicle to the Taco Bell parking lot, according to investigators.

Evidence located at both scenes, as well as multiple video surveillance cameras, showed two suspects were involved in the shooting. After the shooting, the suspects were seen fleeing the scene and running on Oak and Jefferson Streets. One juvenile suspect has been arrested and Crimes Stoppers needs your help in identifying the remaining suspects.

Download our P3 app to leave an anonymous tip or call 337-948-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel