St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving double homicide

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a double murder in the City of Opelousas.

On December 1, 2022, just after 10:00 PM, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive for a shooting complaint. When officers arrived, they observed a red Chevrolet Cruze parked in the driveway of 1222 Ina Clare that had been shot multiple times.

Located inside the vehicle were identified as Samijah Leday and Alexie Joubert. Both women had been struck by gunfire several times and were deceased. An excess of fifty rifle casings were found at the scene.

Video footage shows four individuals running towards the location of the shooting and the same individuals running from the scene immediately after the shooting, authorities stated. The individuals left the area in what appeared to be a dark-colored sedan. The suspected murder weapon has also been located in Baton Rouge.

To leave a tip you can use the QR code on the video, use any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, or use their P3 app.

