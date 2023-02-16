St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating two suspects

Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in locating 2 wanted suspects.

On February 6, 2023 Eunice Police responded to the old Boys Home property located at 1521 West Magnolia Avenue for a burglary.

Officers observed that the copper was cut from several large electrical breaker boxes along with other electrical and air conditioning units.

Through key evidence left at the scene along with additional evidence from a local business, officers were able to identify two suspects in the burglary.

Helen Sorcia is a white female age 33, 5’4”, and weighs 204 lbs. with a last known address on the 200 block of East Dean Avenue in Eunice.

Jacob Kibodeaux is a white male age 32, 5’3”, and weighs 150 lbs. with a last known address on the 300 block East Bacciochi Street in Eunice.

Both suspects are wanted for felony theft and criminal damage to property.