St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen vehicle

St. Landry Crime Stoppers
Posted at 1:15 PM, Aug 24, 2022
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – Help from the public is needed in locating a stolen vehicle.

Police are looking for a four-door blue 2011 Toyota Rav4 stolen from the 100 block of Crestview Loop in the Eunice area.

If you have any information on this crime, call 337-948-TIPS or go online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.

