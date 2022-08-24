St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen vehicle

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – Help from the public is needed in locating a stolen vehicle.

Police are looking for a four-door blue 2011 Toyota Rav4 stolen from the 100 block of Crestview Loop in the Eunice area.

If you have any information on this crime, call 337-948-TIPS or go online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.

