St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating hit and run suspect

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying the driver of a hit and run that injured a 13-year-old juvenile.

On July 4, 2021, officers responded to Opelousas General Hospital in reference to a vehicular hit and run involving a juvenile pedestrian.

The child was struck by a vehicle around the Dwight and Hayward Street area while popping fireworks. The vehicle is believed to be a white four-door Honda with no license information. The juvenile was transported to Baton Rouge for further medical treatment due to his injuries.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel