St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 3 fugitives

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating three fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office.

Dehaven Bert Sinegal, 31, is wanted for identity theft and bank fraud. Sinegal is 5' 8" tall, and weighs 195 pounds. His last known address is the 500 block of King Street in Jennings.

Lashanda Lancelin Pillet, 35, is wanted for theft and issuing worthless checks. Pillet, 35, is 5' 8" and weighs 160 pounds. Her last known address is the 800 block of St. Charles Street in Abbeville.

Mary Donovan, 42, is wanted for theft. Donovan is 5' 2" and weighs 135 pounds. Her last known address is the 300 block of Rue Carnot in Carencro.

If you have any information on these individuals, below is a list of ways to leave an anonymous tip.

QR code at the bottom of the video.

Any mobile device by dialing **TIPS.

P3 app

Call 337-948-8477

