St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving Sunset shooting

Deputy Ethan Baham of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in solving a shooting in the Sunset area.

On May 20, 2023, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a shooting complaint in the 300 block of Summer Ridge Road in Sunset.

Upon arrival, deputies observed approximately 6 bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle and 4 bullet holes in the vinyl siding of the residence.

Security footage shows a black Honda Civic parked in front of the residence at 5:02 p.m. A short time later, the vehicle drives away. At the time of the shooting, one adult and 5 children were outside and another adult was inside the residence. No injuries were reported.

See something, Say it Here by using our QR code on your screen or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. Remember to download our P3 app and tap the app to submit your anonymous tips.