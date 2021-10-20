Watch
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving shooting that left 4 injured

Posted at 3:25 PM, Oct 20, 2021
OPELOUSAS, La. – St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a shooting.

On September 18, 2021, at 8:00 pm., the Opelousas Police Department responded to a shooting at 604 Sapphire Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered that four victims were struck by gunshots. Witnesses reported seeing a white Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows and black rims slowing down in front of the residence, according to a spokesperson for Crime Stoppers.

The occupants then lowered the front and rear driver-side windows and shot multiple times striking the victims and the residence. The vehicle then fled south on Sapphire Street. All four victims were transported to a local hospital.

Use the QR code at the bottom of the video, download the P3 app, or call 337-948TIPS.

