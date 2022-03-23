Watch
CommunityCrime Stoppers

Actions

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving shooting in Opelousas

crime stoppers.JPG
SLPSO
crime stoppers.JPG
Posted at 5:29 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 18:29:06-04

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a shooting in the City of Opelousas.

On March 19, 2022, at 5:20 PM, the Opelousas Police Department was dispatched to the business of Super Looper located at 1344 West Grolee Street.

Video footage showed that a silver Hyundai drove onto the parking lot and parked at a gas pump. A white Honda is then seen circling around the parking lot on the opposite side of the gas pump.

The driver of the white Honda is seen lowering the driver-side window when the passenger and driver of the silver Hyundai stepped out of the vehicle and begin shooting at the Honda using a pistol and a rifle. Both of the vehicles then fled the scene using Grolee and Bullard.

Use our QR code at the bottom of the video, use the P3, or dial **TIPS on any mobile phone to submit an anonymous tip.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.