St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving shooting in Opelousas

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a shooting in the City of Opelousas.

On March 19, 2022, at 5:20 PM, the Opelousas Police Department was dispatched to the business of Super Looper located at 1344 West Grolee Street.

Video footage showed that a silver Hyundai drove onto the parking lot and parked at a gas pump. A white Honda is then seen circling around the parking lot on the opposite side of the gas pump.

The driver of the white Honda is seen lowering the driver-side window when the passenger and driver of the silver Hyundai stepped out of the vehicle and begin shooting at the Honda using a pistol and a rifle. Both of the vehicles then fled the scene using Grolee and Bullard.

