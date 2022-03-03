St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving Opelousas shooting

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving a shooting in the city of Opelousas.

On February 16, 2022, just after 9:30 pm, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of West Church Street in reference to the shooting of a home and four vehicles.

Surveillance video from the area showed four suspects walk away from a gray vehicle on Occidental Street prior to the shooting. The suspects then ran back to the vehicle after the shooting and left the area traveling North on Occidental. Approximately fifty spent shell casings were located in the area. The home and vehicles were shot multiple times.

To submit an anonymous tip, use the QR code, the P3 app, dial **TIPS on any mobile phone, or call 337-948-TIPS.

