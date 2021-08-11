St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving multiple shootings

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting.

On July 29, 2021, just before 3:00 am, officers with the Port Barre Police Department were dispatched to Seneca Street in reference to shots being fired. Additional callers reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from outside their homes, according to investigators.

When officers arrived, they learned that two homes in the 1200 block Saizan Ave. and one home in the 100 block of Live Oak were all struck by gunfire.

No description of any suspects or vehicles could be given by the victims.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel