St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving multiple burglaries in Palmetto area

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving multiple thefts in the Palmetto area.

Between the dates of December 21, 2021, and January 12, 2022, the following items were stolen in Palmetto and the surrounding area:

New Holland model 1022 hay rake from the 1000 block of Rideau Road, a North Star 37 ton log splitter and 54" Bad Boy zero turn from the 6500 block of Highway 71, a 1993 homemade utility trailer stolen from the 300 block of Campground Road, a

2011 Polaris Ranger side-by-side missing from the 11,000 block of Highway 10, a Roger brand cattle feeder stolen from the 700 block of Carmons Road, and a Kubota tractor model 3033 stolen from the 9600 block of Highway 10. The total loss of value is listed at over $27,000 dollars.

To submit an anonymous tip use the QR code at the bottom of the video or download the P3 app.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel