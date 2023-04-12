St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving fatal Eunice shooting

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a fatal shooting in the City of Eunice.

During the evening hours on April 6, 2023, officers responded to gunshots being fired near the 900 block of West Walnut Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, a silver Nissan Altima was running in the driveway with bullet holes in the back glass and passenger side front and rear windows, according to police.

At the residence, the glass on the front door was shattered and the victim, 32-year-old Jeddimyer K. Vallare, was in the entryway of the home, lying on the floor and bleeding. The victim said when he arrived home he parked in the carport when he heard gunshots behind him. Vallare ran inside the home to take cover from the gunfire and was shot in the upper thigh.

The victim stated that he did not see any vehicles at the time of the shooting, and he believed the shooters to be on foot. Twelve rifle casings were located in an alleyway 50 feet from his residence.

Vallare was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward through an enhanced reward program for the arrest in this case. Use the QR code on the video or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. Remember to download the P3 app and tap the app to “Say it Here” and submit an anonymous tip.

