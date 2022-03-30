St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving arson

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning Jr. returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in solving an arson in the city of Opelousas.

On Monday, February 28, just before 5:15 p.m., the Opelousas Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the vacant Southwest Elementary building located in the 1200 block of Burr Street.

Firefighters discovered the fire was contained to one classroom and were able to put it out before it spread. Following an assessment of the scene, State Fire Marshal deputies determined

the fire was intentionally set. The school was closed years ago and was under construction. No one was working at the site when the fire occurred.

You can submit your anonymous tips to the arson hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or online at lasfm.org.

